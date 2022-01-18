Bitcoin is an incredible monetary revolution that will change the world of the future for the better. In a world where everything will become digital, what Bitcoin offers you is unique. What is interesting if you are reading this is that you are among those who have the opportunity to realize this before anyone else.

For over 7.8 billion people on Earth, there are “only” 130 million Bitcoin users. And of those 130 million, how many of them understand why Bitcoin is used?

Very few in my opinion!

If you make the intellectual effort to deepen your knowledge of Bitcoin, the economy, and money, then you will come to understand why the Bitcoin revolution is the people's best weapon to free themselves from the yoke of a failing and not fixable monetary and financial system.

To speed up your awareness, I'm going to remind you of 4 fundamental things that make Bitcoin different from anything you've ever known before.