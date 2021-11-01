4 Things Every Bitcoiner Must Give Up

This issue of In Bitcoin We Trust Newsletter is for all subscribers. To get more insights on Bitcoin, you may be interested to upgrade to the premium package.

After weeks or months of hesitation, you have finally decided to buy Bitcoin. Congratulations! You've made a decision that could change your future life for the better.

I'm deliberately using the conditional tense here because, for your life to change for the better with Bitcoin, you'll have to become a Bitcoiner.

Buying Bitcoin is just the first step in an exciting journey to living your life on your terms. To do that, you'll have to go beyond a simple purchase and become a Bitcoin HODLer no matter what. With a monetary revolution like Bitcoin, patience is key.

Bitcoin is an accumulation game for years to come. The more you can accumulate, the better for your future. It's as simple as that. To have the patience you need, you'll need to have unwavering confidence in the Bitcoin revolution.

This confidence won't fall into your lap by accident. It will be a deliberate move that will push you to learn more and more about the economy, money, and the current system. It will allow you to understand why this system is flawed and not fixable, but more importantly how Bitcoin addresses the issues to represent an alternative system that truly belongs to its users.

Once you have reached this level of awareness of the Bitcoin revolution, you will be able to become a Bitcoiner. Finally, you will have to give up four things.

Sh*tcoins

Created at the end of 2008, Bitcoin has been phenomenally successful since then, reaching a market cap of over $1.2 trillion at the time of writing. Naturally, this has whetted the appetite of many people who have decided to create their digital currencies.

Pretending not to understand that Bitcoin is already The Next Big Thing to build on by building services and products around, these people launched cryptocurrency projects, which are generally called Altcoins.

These Altcoins boast that they address the limitations of Bitcoin or offer more powerful technology, while Bitcoin's dominance is primarily monetary. Bitcoin invented the concept of digital scarcity. This concept can only be implemented once.

All these Altcoins will eventually tend to zero, which is why you will often see Bitcoiners refer to them as Sh*tcoins.

Of course, over certain periods, these Sh*tcoins can offer you significant returns on your investment. Just like playing roulette at a casino in Las Vegas. However, you wouldn't want to jeopardize your future by gambling away the fruits of your labor in Las Vegas.

With Sh*tcoins, the same attitude is required. Only Bitcoin can allow you to live your life on your terms. A Bitcoiner understands this and chooses to give up Sh*tcoins.

Trusting without Verifying

The current monetary and financial system places absolute power of money creation in the hands of a minority of people who are not representative of the people. Central bankers can decide to print as much fiat money out of thin air as they deem necessary. And this, even if it harms the vast majority.

Private bankers have been abusing the trust of their customers for decades. The current banking system allows them to do all this because of its opacity.

In the current system, you are forced to believe without being able to verify. This is why a Great Reset is needed to put the people back in the money game.

Bitcoin represents this Great Reset. It has no leader and belongs to all its users who can finally take back the power over their money with an inclusive and fair system. This has incredible consequences, as you can then live your life on your terms.

Of course, I'm not asking you to take my word for anything. Bitcoin teaches you to verify everything for yourself. To do that, you need an open and transparent system. That's what Bitcoin is all about. To be a Bitcoiner, you will have to run your node on the Bitcoin blockchain and be able to verify everything yourself at any time.

This willingness to check things for yourself must then extend beyond Bitcoin. You need to make it a habit of life.

Being impatient

We live in a world where everyone wants everything right away. The Internet has given us the impression that we can have everything as soon as we want it. Yet patience is an essential quality in life.

With a monetary revolution like Bitcoin, you have to learn to take a step back to take a long-term view.

If you don't do that, you will give in to your emotions and probably sell your Bitcoin at a loss at the slightest crash like the one we have in May 2021 for example. It would be a mistake to do that. Impatience is the worst enemy in life, and this is even more true in the Bitcoin world.

You need to understand that things of value like the Bitcoin revolution take time. To live your life on your terms, you must adopt a low-time preference.

All Bitcoiners learn to adopt this approach which radically changes their lives forever.

Ignorance

Regardless of your level and field, you are bound to be ignorant compared to other people. Therefore, you must adopt a humble attitude if you want to become a Bitcoiner.

In this, you should never hesitate to ask questions when you don't understand something.

You must renounce ignorance in the sense that you must try to understand everything that you don't understand. Ask questions of other members of the Bitcoin community. If they are real Bitcoiners, they will take the time to answer you. We've all managed to become more proficient in this world this way.

By reading, by doing our research of course, but also by talking with others to find out the truth about the current system. So you must never forget that you are always the student compared to someone else. Be kind, because the Bitcoin revolution has collective as well as individual goals.

The goal is that as many people as possible on Earth will benefit from the Bitcoin system.

Final Thoughts

Bitcoin has the power to change your life for the better. That is a certainty. However, you will have to choose to fully enter the Bitcoin revolution by becoming a Bitcoiner if you want to take full advantage of all that Bitcoin has to offer.

You will then understand that Bitcoin is not just another financial investment, but first and foremost a more inclusive and equitable alternative system that aims to give all its users back the power over their lives. By giving up the four things I've just listed, you'll take the final step toward becoming a Bitcoiner.

