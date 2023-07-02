The Bitcoin price began in 2023 in a climate of widespread fear, still marked by the stigma of the FTX fiasco. Sam Bankman-Fried exploded in flight in November 2022 and the Bitcoin price started 2023 at $16.5K.

On June 30, 2022, the Bitcoin price ended the half-year at $30.4K, a price increase of +84.5%.

Not bad for an asset that some were predicting was dead. Dedication to the ECB, which published a blog post to this effect amid the FTX fiasco!

While the price of Bitcoin rose by +84.5% over the half-year, it was particularly marked in Q1 2023, with a rise of +71.77%: