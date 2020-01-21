4 Bitcoin Bullish Facts For 2020

The year 2020 promises to be a special year for Bitcoin, culminating in the third Halving in history in May 2020.

Everything suggests that Bitcoin will break records in 2020.

Here are 4 main reasons:

1. Global Political Instability

The year 2020 has been heralded as a particularly politically unstable year at the global level for many months. The first few days of the year proved everyone who felt this way right.

On January 2, 2020, Donald Trump ordered the U.S. Army to neutralize the Iranian General Soleimani who was based in Iraq.

This request for neutralisation led to the death of Iranian General Soleimani near Badgad.

Given the very high rank of this Iranian general, Iran’s foreign minister immediately denounced “a dangerous and senseless escalation” on the part of Donald Trump.

In the aftermath of this event, the price of Bitcoin increased significantly from $6,800 to just over $7,300.

This event confirms, if proof were needed, that

Bitcoin is now a true store of value recognized worldwide on an equal footing with gold.

In addition to this very tense situation between the U.S. and Iran, which could lead to war, there will be other major elements of instability in 2020:

The trade war between China and the United States , which although it seems to be easing off, could start up again in the event of a sudden and brutal turnaround by Donald Trump.

The United States presidential election at the end of 2020 which could reshuffle the cards in terms of regulation , particularly with the GAFA which could be seriously impacted. Such changes would have a strong impact on the financial markets.

The continuation of the Brexit negotiations between Great Britain and the European Union and then the post-Brexit period which will impact the economies of the member countries of the European Union.

The situation of North Korea, which could continue its provocations towards Japan and the United States in the coming months.

This list is far from being exhaustive, but it is a good indication of the significant political instability that awaits the world in 2020.

Such instability is likely to benefit Bitcoin, which is increasingly establishing itself as a globally recognized store of value.

2. Global Economic Instability

The next economic crisis has been announced for 10 years. It will eventually start.

China’s very sharp economic slowdown is an important first warning.

In the coming months, it is likely that the situation will impact other major world economies in the same way. The next major economic crisis is bound to happen sooner or later, and it could be as early as 2020.

Such a global economic crisis would see many people moving towards store of value like gold and now Bitcoin.

Here’s one more element that should boost the price of Bitcoin in 2020.

3. Bitcoin Halving Expected In May 2020

The Bitcoin Blockchain halves the reward for miners who secure their network every 210,000 blocks of validated transactions.

This is done automatically and at the current pace, Bitcoin’s third Halving is expected to take place on May 13, 2020.

The reward for miners will be decreased from 12.5 BTC to 6.25 BTC. This will make the creation of new Bitcoin even more scarce.

If we look at what happened at the two previous Bitcoin Halvings in 2012 and 2016, we can see that the price of Bitcoin has been strongly impacted upwards each time.

4. Bitcoin’s Hash Rate Hits Record Highs At Nearly 130 TH/s

The Hash Rate is a general measure of the computing power made available by miners on the Bitcoin network. The higher the Hash Rate, the more secure the Bitcoin network can be considered.

The Hash Rate is an indicator of the health of the Bitcoin Blockchain as well as its future price.

Thus, a sharply rising Hash Rate is often a sign that the price of Bitcoin will rise sharply in the future.

This correlation has already been proven several times in the history of Bitcoin.

More to read: