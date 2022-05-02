Bitcoin's adoption has progressed impressively since its creation just over 13 years ago by the mysterious Satoshi Nakamoto. While the adoption of Bitcoin by the general public seems likely to at least follow the S-adoption curve of the Internet, there are undeniably still significant hurdles for Bitcoin to overcome.

If this were not the case, there would already be well over 130 million users of this encrypted P2P hard money-based network that is set to change the world of the future for the better.

In what follows, I propose to present to you these 4 barriers with for each of them the solution I foresee. The implementation of these solutions will take more or less time, which is why we can't know how much the adoption of Bitcoin by the general public will accelerate in the coming years.

Still, I remain convinced that the goal for Bitcoin is one billion users by 2030. At the very least.