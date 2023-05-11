If you liked reading this, feel free to click the ❤️ button on this issue so more people can discover it on Substack 🙏.

For almost two months now, the price of Bitcoin has been around $30K. Sometimes above, and other times in the range between $27K and $30K as it is now.

Some people seem to be losing patience with this situation, which they consider boring.

However, you know that this is how the price of Bitcoin works. From time to time you have periods of high volatility in one direction or another, and the rest of the time you have a Bitcoin price that moves sideways in a range.

This happens when the market is indecisive, as it is now, and Bulls and Bears are neutralizing each other.

Judge for yourself:

Each time, the market seems to be waiting for a Fed announcement or an announcement about inflation in America to make a breakout in one direction or the other, but each time there is nothing to break out of this range.

This situation reminds me of what we experienced in the middle of 2020 when the price of Bitcoin was struggling to break the psychological barrier of $10K a few weeks after the third Bitcoin Halving.

Since this situation occurred just after a Bitcoin Halving, you will tell me that we cannot compare since here we are about one year before the fourth Bitcoin Halving.

You are partly right, but my goal is not to compare and then make a wild prediction about the price of Bitcoin. My goal is different as you will see.

First, look at this period in mid-2020 that I am talking about here:

For several weeks the price of Bitcoin had been moving sideways in a range between $8K and $10K. A range that got narrower and narrower before finally taking off above $11K in August 2020 and then moving sideways again just above $10K before the Bull Market started in late October 2020.

The rest you know.

The current period with the price of Bitcoin remaining between $27K and $30K reminds me of this same period three years earlier even if the context is different.

The important thing to remember here is to be patient. The price of Bitcoin is often boring. It can last for several weeks. And it's in these moments that you need to take every opportunity to accumulate more BTC for what lies ahead.

Here the difference is that the fourth Halving of Bitcoin is ahead of us. This means that a new cycle will start next year with another phenomenal Bull Run.

Rather than doing what some people do when they get impatient, the best thing to do is to take a step back and use the time you have to learn more about Bitcoin. This is what I advised back in 2020, and all those who followed my advice have been very happy about it.

How can I be so affirmative? Simply because anyone who takes the time to understand why Bitcoin works never regrets it.

I can give you that guarantee because Bitcoin allows you to open your eyes to the flaws in the current system while understanding that a better way for most people is possible.

This is in line with my recent article on why I think Bitcoin will make you a better human:

With that psychological barrier at $30K becoming the equivalent of the $10K barrier three years earlier for the price of Bitcoin, you know what you have to do.

Stay strong, Stay Bitcoin HODLers.

Don't take for granted the word of Bitcoiners who tell you that Bitcoin is an incredible monetary revolution, but verify it for yourself by developing the knowledge to build your truth about Bitcoin.

That's what I suggest you do in the book “The Truth About Bitcoin: Everything you need to build your truth about Bitcoin and stop trusting others without verifying.”

