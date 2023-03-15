6.0%.

This is the number that has prompted the Bulls to make their big comeback in the Bitcoin market in recent hours.

This 6.0% figure is the inflation in America for February 2023. The figure is in line with expectations, and after the last few days of panic with the crisis in the American banking sector, it was already a victory for the Bitcoin Bulls.

The return of the Bulls comes at a time when the global banking sector is showing its limits once again to the general public. The current system is approaching a generalized collapse, and it will only hold together thanks to the manipulations of central bankers, led by the Fed and the ECB.

Amid this widespread chaos, the price of Bitcoin has rebounded sharply from $19K to $26.5K on March 14, 2023. As of this writing, the price of Bitcoin is still $24.3K.

This is still surprising for many people who thought that the price of Bitcoin would fall sharply due to the storm that was brewing at the end of last week with the bank run at Silicon Valley Bank.

However, this is far from surprising to me and I will give you 3 reasons why the price of Bitcoin has rebounded like this, and why the Bulls are back. This could accelerate the rise of the Bitcoin price in the coming weeks.