In the investment world, you have a saying that taking profits is never a bad thing.

After all, you bought a stock at $100. That stock goes up to $150. You sell. You take a $50 profit. Even if that stock goes much higher, you'll have nothing to be ashamed of: you made a profit.

That's the whole point of investing in the stock market!

With Bitcoin, some people are tempted to apply the same strategy.

These people dream of just one thing: for Bitcoin to reach $100K. In their minds, there's only one question:

What am I going to do when Bitcoin hits $100K?

Most of them are already starting to imagine taking profits in US Dollars to buy all kinds of things.

In my opinion, it's a mistake to choose to take profits in weak money with your Bitcoin. I'll give you 3 reasons why in what follows. Better still, I tell you which option you should consider instead.