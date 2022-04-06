Bitcoin is an accumulation game for years to come. This is something I keep saying. I am convinced that the price of Bitcoin will go much higher than it is now. I don't have any crystal ball at my disposal. So I can't give you any dates or guarantees. I can only tell you that my conviction was formed after understanding the why of Bitcoin and continuing to deepen my knowledge for several years.

This understanding of the long-term goals of Bitcoin has allowed me to take the right approach with Bitcoin: the long-term approach. Bitcoin forces you to redefine your time horizon if you want to take full advantage of it.

Once you've done that, you'll understand as I do that the most effective strategy with Bitcoin for most people is the simplest one too: Buy Bitcoin, HODL Bitcoin no matter what, Repeat.

Unfortunately, too many people struggle to apply this strategy although they know about it. The reasons for this are primarily psychological in my opinion. And these reasons prevent many people from taking advantage of Bitcoin because they prevent them from regulating their emotions properly.