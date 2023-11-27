If you liked reading this, feel free to click the ❤️ button on this issue so more people can discover it on Substack 🙏.

While today is November 27, 2023, few of you will know that yesterday was a special day. Just 25 years and one day ago, on November 26, 1998, computer scientist and cryptographer Wei Dai proposed a protocol called “B-Money”.

With B-Money, Wei Dai proposed an anonymous, decentralized electronic money system. B-Money is not widely known, but it is certain that this protocol, which was never implemented afterward, played an important role in the movement that later led Satoshi Nakamoto to create Bitcoin.

If you'd like to find out more about B-Money for yourself, there's a link below to Wei Dai's original 1998 text:

B-Money

For those who can't be bothered to read the text on B-Money, here's what I've learned from it.