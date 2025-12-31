The year 2025 will be remembered not as the year Bitcoin simply went “up,” but as the year Bitcoin finally and irrevocably broke the psychological barrier between “speculative asset” and “sovereign necessity.” We started the year with the echoes of the 2024 Halving still ringing in our ears, and we end it amidst the dust of a “Great Washout” that has left only the strongest hands holding the keys.

This year has been a masterclass in market psychology, geopolitical maneuvering, and the silent, relentless advancement of the protocol itself. As I review the 2025 archive of In Bitcoin We Trust, a clear narrative emerges: The price is a distraction; the real revolution is happening in the underlying infrastructure.

Let’s rewind the tape. We began 2025 with high hopes riding on the coattails of political shifts in the United States. The return of Donald Trump and the aggressive promises of a “Strategic Bitcoin Reserve” in March set the stage for what many believed would be the “Forever Pump.” And for a while, it was. We watched as the United States government—the very entity that once sought to ban us—began to hoard the corn. The price responded, surging through Q2 and Q3, culminating in that dizzying, euphoria-inducing peak of $126,000 in October.

But as I wrote in my recent piece, “The $126,000 Mirage: Unmasking Bitcoin’s Greatest Optical Illusion”, that number was a siren song. It wasn’t a victory lap; it was a warning. The rally to $126K wasn’t just about Bitcoin strength; it was about Dollar weakness—a desperate race against a dying fiat currency. The “Optical Illusion” was thinking that the number going up meant the system was fixed. It wasn’t. The system is breaking, and Bitcoin is the only lifeboat.

When the correction came—as it always does—it was brutal. The drop from the October highs to the $80,000 range in November and December shook the tourists out of the market. But as I argued in “The Great Bitcoin Washout: Escaping the Market’s Spin Cycle”, this pain was necessary. We needed to flush out the leverage, the “crypto” gamblers, and the ETF-driven paper hands to find the true floor. That floor, built on the conviction of hodlers and the strategic accumulation of nation-states and corporations, is far more solid than the froth of $126k ever was.

The Institutional Coup

While the retail market obsessed over the price chart, the real story of 2025 was happening in boardrooms and closed-door meetings. This was the year the banks finally capitulated—not by buying Bitcoin for you, but by buying it for themselves to save their own balance sheets.

In “The Bitcoin Coup: Why Michael Saylor Is Meeting with the World’s Biggest Banks”, I detailed “Phase Two” of the speculative attack. Michael Saylor isn’t just buying Bitcoin anymore; he is teaching the world’s largest financial institutions how to replace their rotting sovereign debt with Bitcoin-backed credit. The meeting with major banks wasn’t a pitch; it was a survival seminar. The “Coup” is that Bitcoin is quietly becoming the pristine collateral of the global financial system, displacing US Treasuries one basis point at a time.

This institutional embrace brings risks, of course. The threat of “Paper Bitcoin” and rehypothecation is real. That is why 2025 also became the year where Self-Custody evolved from a slogan into a science.

The Sovereignty Stack: Privacy and Programmability

If 2024 was about ETFs, 2025 was about the sovereign individual fighting back. We realized that “Not your keys, not your coins” is insufficient if your keys are visible to the entire world and your privacy is nonexistent.

We saw a massive leap forward in privacy tech with the adoption of Silent Payments. As I covered in “The Ghost Protocols: PayNyms, Silent Payments, and the End of Address Reuse”, we are finally turning the public ledger into a “Dark Forest.” The ability to vanish in plain sight, to transact without leaving a permanent breadcrumb trail for chain analysis firms, is no longer a luxury—it is a requirement for survival in a world of CBDCs and financial surveillance.

Moreover, the fear of losing keys—the single biggest barrier to self-custody—was finally addressed this year. In “The Silent Guardian: How Bitcoin Time-Locking Solves the Self-Custody Dilemma”, I explored how we can now use time-locks to create “programmable armor” for our wealth. We don’t need trusted third parties anymore; we have code.

I took this a step further in the practical guide, “Your First Programmable Bitcoin Wallet: A Step-by-Step Guide to Building a ‘Dead Man’s Switch’ with Liana”. This was one of the most important articles I wrote this year because it hands you the tools to automate your legacy. You can now set up a wallet that automatically passes your Bitcoin to your heirs if you don’t move it for a year. This is the future of inheritance: trustless, automated, and sovereign.

The Technical Reality vs. The FUD

2025 wasn’t without its FUD (Fear, Uncertainty, and Doubt). As quantum computing headlines grabbed attention, panic set in among the uninformed. I addressed this head-on in “The Quantum Mirage: Why Supercomputing Will Never Break Bitcoin Mining”. We looked at the thermodynamics and the cryptographic realities that protect Proof-of-Work. The conclusion? Physics is on our side. The “Quantum Threat” is just another wall of worry for Bitcoin to climb.

We also tackled the practical “boring” stuff that actually matters. With fees spiking during the bull run, many users found their transactions stuck. In “Transaction Limbo is a Choice: How to Save Your Stuck Bitcoin with RBF and CPFP”, we went back to basics: how to use Replace-By-Fee and Child-Pays-For-Parent to bribe the miners and get your money moving. Understanding the mempool is a superpower in a high-fee environment.

Living on a Bitcoin Standard

Finally, 2025 was the year we stopped asking “When sell?” and started asking “How live?”

The mindset shifted from “cashing out” to “opting out.” In “Borrow vs. Sell Bitcoin: How the Rich Never Pay Capital Gains Tax”, we dissected the strategy of the ultra-wealthy: Buy, Borrow, Die. Why sell the hardest asset on earth for melting fiat currency when you can borrow against it? This strategy, once reserved for real estate tycoons, is now available to the Bitcoin pleb (with caution, and proper LTV ratios).

And for those running businesses, the question isn’t “if” you accept Bitcoin, but “how.” In “So You Want to Accept Bitcoin? A 3-Step ‘Quickstart’ for Your Small Business”, we showed how to bypass the credit card cartels and their 3% fees.

The Road to 2026: Build Your Fortress

As we close the book on 2025, we stand at a crossroads. The price is volatile, the world is chaotic, and the fiat system is crumbling faster than ever. But you—the reader of In Bitcoin We Trust—are prepared.

You have the knowledge to run your own node (“The 2026 Bitcoin Node Guide”).

You have the tools to secure your keys.

You have an understanding of the macro game.

2025 was the year of realization. 2026 will be the year of execution.

The easy money days of the “Crypto Casino” are over. The era of the Sovereign Individual has truly begun. In 2025, we watched the system crack. In 2026, we will watch it try to capture us. The difference between those who survive and those who thrive will be information.

Stay strong, stay humble, and keep stacking.

Sylvain.

