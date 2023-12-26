If you liked reading this, please click the ❤️ button on this issue so more people can discover it on Substack 🙏.

There is still a fortnight before Gary “Security” Gensler's SEC (finally) has to rule on Ark Invest & 21Shares' Bitcoin Spot ETF application.

ETF analysts estimate the chances of approval for this spot-based Bitcoin ETF at over 95%. In their view, this is likely to result in mass approval, as the SEC will not want to favor one entity over another.

As 2023 has amply demonstrated, ever since the giant BlackRock entered the Bitcoin Spot ETF race in the USA, the market has been extremely sensitive to announcements relating to this sector, although overall we've only had to deal with positive news in this regard for the time being.