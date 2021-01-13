2020: The Year When Everything Changed for Bitcoin

The year 2020 will remain forever as a decisive year in the history of Bitcoin. The coronavirus pandemic has triggered an economic crisis of a magnitude not seen for decades that has highlighted more than ever the incredible benefits of Bitcoin.

Writing daily about Bitcoin for In Bitcoin We Trust (Medium publication and In Bitcoin We Trust newsletter), I have been a privileged witness of this unprecedented change of mentality around Bitcoin.

Throughout the year 2020, I have shared with you my opinion and feelings about Bitcoin with one essential constant: my unshakeable faith in the success of Bitcoin. When Bitcoin hit a low of $3.8K in March 2020, I was one of those who talked about an incredible time to accumulate more.

The rest of 2020 obviously proved me and all Bitcoiners right. All the articles I have been able to write about Bitcoin have allowed me to help more and more people come and discover the Bitcoin revolution. This is something I am proud of because my goal has remained the same for all these years: to help as many people as possible understand why Bitcoin can change their lives by giving them back the power regarding money.

Make no mistake about it. Bitcoin is all about power, not money. Bitcoin is the money of the people supported by the people.

To help more and more people understand why Bitcoin is the future, I have decided to publish a book dedicated to the incredible year 2020 that Bitcoin has experienced. With this book, I wanted to retrace with you the highlights of the year 2020 for Bitcoin through the 25 best articles published on In Bitcoin We Trust various supports.

The articles compiled in the book are placed in chronological order, which will help you to better perceive the change in mentality throughout the year 2020.

Besides, it will allow you to understand why Bitcoin is revolutionary, but more importantly, how you can be among those who will benefit most from its revolution in the years to come. The secret is to have total confidence in Bitcoin so that you can adopt the best strategy available: buy Bitcoin in Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) mode and then be a Bitcoin HODLer no matter what.

This book will help you prepare for the phenomenal year that awaits Bitcoin in 2021. Don't be surprised if Bitcoin sees its price reach $100K during this year, because everything is explained in my book to help you understand why the Bitcoin phenomenon will only grow in the years to come.

The success of Bitcoin is simply inevitable from now on.

