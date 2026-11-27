Get 50% off for 1 year

Imagine running a Bitcoin mining operation. You’ve invested millions of dollars in specialized ASIC machines. You’ve negotiated electricity contracts, secured your facilities, optimized cooling systems, and spent countless hours improving operational efficiency. Every percentage point matters. Every watt matters. Every second your machines spend hashing matters.

You wake up one morning and check your mining dashboard. Your ASICs are operating normally. Their temperatures look fine. Their fans are spinning. Their reported hashrate hasn’t dropped. Everything appears to be working. But when you open your mining pool’s dashboard, something makes absolutely no sense.

Your machines are hashing. Your electricity bills are accumulating. But your mining pool isn’t crediting you for the work.

You restart a miner. It reconnects successfully. The pool address hasn’t changed. The IP address hasn’t changed. The machine says it’s connected. Yet your earnings continue disappearing. What happened?

A hacker didn’t break into your mining facility. Nobody compromised your ASIC firmware. Your mining pool wasn’t necessarily hacked. And nobody needed to steal your Bitcoin private keys. Instead, someone manipulated the infrastructure that directs traffic across the internet.

Your mining machines continued solving cryptographic puzzles. But the jobs they were processing came from an impostor pretending to be your mining pool. Your electricity was paying for someone else’s mining activity. And your equipment had no reliable way to recognize the deception.

This isn’t a hypothetical scenario. On November 25, 2026, Bitcoin mining company Braiins published a security investigation describing a series of attacks against miners using unencrypted Stratum V1 connections. Between November 7 and November 20, Braiins identified 24 attack episodes. The early incidents were concentrated in Latin America, particularly Brazil and Argentina. The later attacks expanded dramatically, affecting mining sites primarily in Europe.

On November 20 alone, four episodes affected between 1,050 and 1,600 mining sites per incident, with between 0.6 and 1.9 exahashes per second of computing power caught in the redirection. Some attacks lasted just six minutes. Others continued for as long as 49 minutes.

And the most extraordinary detail? The attackers didn’t need to compromise the Bitcoin network, the mining pool’s servers, or the miners themselves. They exploited a weakness in the communication between miners and pools. A weakness that has existed for more than a decade.

The protocol was Stratum V1. The weapon was BGP routing manipulation. The target was mining revenue. And the broader lesson is deeply uncomfortable.

Bitcoin’s cryptography can remain intact while the infrastructure surrounding Bitcoin mining remains vulnerable to attacks that have nothing to do with breaking SHA-256, defeating proof of work, or compromising consensus.

The industry has known about this problem for years. Now someone is exploiting it at scale.

The real scandal isn’t that hackers discovered a new weakness in Bitcoin. It’s that they exploited an old weakness the mining industry already knew how to fix.

Bitcoin paid a lone home miner by pure math. Circle and the DOJ rewrote USDC without keys.

November 20: More Than 1,000 Mining Sites Disappeared in the Same Second

Let’s begin with the evidence. On November 25, Braiins published its official investigation, “SECURITY ALERT: Bitcoin Hashrate Hijacking Detected on Stratum V1.”

The report describes how mining connections were redirected from legitimate pools toward attacker-controlled infrastructure. According to Braiins, the attackers manipulated internet routing and impersonated mining servers. They then supplied mining jobs to affected ASICs and submitted the resulting work through accounts under their control.

The machines continued hashing. But the legitimate pool no longer received their contributions during the affected periods.

The company reconstructed the following timeline:

The escalation is striking. During the earliest wave, individual incidents involved tens or hundreds of petahashes per second. By November 20, the reported maximum had reached 1.9 exahashes per second.

For perspective, 1 EH/s represents one quintillion hash attempts per second. We’re talking about an enormous quantity of specialized computing work being redirected through a weakness in network communication.

But there’s an important distinction. The investigation does not establish that 1.9 EH/s was permanently stolen, that every affected machine belonged to a different operator, or that 1,600 ASIC devices were compromised. A mining site can contain multiple machines. The ranges describe the scale of individual episodes. They should not be added together to manufacture a larger victim count.

Nor does the report disclose a verified amount of Bitcoin actually paid to the attacker. Those boundaries matter because the confirmed attack is already serious enough without exaggerating the evidence.

On November 20, more than a thousand geographically distributed mining sites could lose their legitimate pool connections at essentially the same moment. And that tells us something about the attack surface.

This wasn’t one unlucky miner clicking a malicious link. A weakness shared by thousands of independent mining operations was exploited through the network that connects them.

The Miners Never Stopped Working. That’s What Made the Attack Dangerous.

One of the most revealing details in Braiins’ report concerns what the affected miners actually experienced. In early November, operators reported unexpectedly high mining-share difficulty values.

Braiins examined logs from three Antminer S19 machines in Brazil. The machines had experienced a connection interruption and then reconnected to what appeared to be their usual pool endpoint. The hostname was unchanged. The IP address was unchanged. But something strange happened after the reconnection.

The share difficulty increased dramatically, reaching 536,870,912 in the captured logs. In another observed instance, the impostor server instructed a miner to use a difficulty as great as 2,147,483,640.

Those figures are significant because Braiins says its legitimate pool does not assign share difficulty above 16,777,216. This is mining-share difficulty, not Bitcoin’s network-wide block difficulty. The distinction matters because a pool controls the difficulty of the shares its workers submit to measure their contributions.

The enormous values were an indication that the miners weren’t receiving instructions from the server they thought they were connected to. But from the perspective of the ASICs, the work continued. The machines were not reporting a catastrophic hardware failure. They weren’t necessarily showing abnormal temperatures. Their local hashrate remained normal. The connection appeared alive.

The problem became visible when operators compared their machines’ local activity against the hashrate being credited by the legitimate pool. The pool dashboard showed a gap. And the timing was extraordinary. Multiple connections disappeared simultaneously, then returned together when the attack ended.

That’s a major reason this kind of operation can be difficult to detect. Mining operators are accustomed to monitoring electricity consumption, ASIC temperatures, fan speeds, hardware errors, and local hashrate. Those metrics are important. But they don’t prove that the machine is working for the intended pool.

An ASIC can be operating perfectly while its owner is economically losing the value of its work.

The most dangerous failures aren’t always the ones that stop your machines. Sometimes they’re the ones that let everything appear normal.

Stratum V1: The Protocol Bitcoin Mining Never Properly Secured

To understand how this happened, we need to look at a piece of infrastructure that most Bitcoin investors have never heard of: Stratum V1.

Bitcoin mining pools use communication protocols to coordinate the work of participating miners. A pool constructs mining jobs and distributes them to connected machines. The ASICs perform enormous numbers of hash calculations, searching for results that satisfy the assigned targets. They return qualifying results, commonly called shares, to the pool.

The pool uses those shares to measure contributions and calculate payouts according to its reward model. Without this communication, a conventional pooled miner wouldn’t know which job to process or where to submit its results.

Stratum V1 has served this purpose since 2012. It helped make large-scale pooled Bitcoin mining practical. But its original design has a major security deficiency.

Ordinary Stratum V1 connections do not provide cryptographic authentication of the pool server.

The communication is transmitted in plain text. That means an attacker who can intercept and manipulate the connection may be able to impersonate the legitimate pool. The miner doesn’t have a built-in cryptographic guarantee that the system supplying its jobs is actually the system it intended to contact.

Think about what that means. A mining machine might be configured to connect to stratum+tcp:// followed by a pool’s address. The operator sees a familiar hostname. The firmware establishes a connection. The server responds with plausible mining instructions. And the ASIC starts hashing.

But the machine has no reliable way, under ordinary unencrypted Stratum V1, to prove that the server is the legitimate pool. It’s the difference between receiving instructions from someone who claims to be your bank and receiving instructions over a connection that cryptographically verifies the bank’s identity.

The distinction is fundamental. The official Stratum V2 specification explicitly identifies Stratum V1’s lack of cryptographic authentication as a weakness.

That limitation is not a newly discovered technical curiosity. It’s been recognized for years. Yet large amounts of Bitcoin mining infrastructure have continued relying on unencrypted Stratum V1 connections.

Why? Because the protocol works. Because older firmware supports it. Because changing established infrastructure creates operational costs. And because the industry had become accustomed to treating this particular attack as relatively uncommon.

That assumption is becoming much harder to defend.

The Internet’s Routing System Became the Attacker’s Weapon

Now comes the most fascinating technical part. How can an attacker redirect a mining connection without changing the configured pool address?

The answer lies in the Border Gateway Protocol, or BGP.

BGP is one of the fundamental systems that allows the internet to function. The internet isn’t one giant centrally managed network. It’s a collection of independently operated networks that exchange information about how to reach different IP address ranges.

Internet service providers, hosting companies, cloud operators, and other networks use BGP announcements to tell their neighbors which destinations they can reach. Those announcements help determine the paths traffic takes across the global internet.

Imagine driving from your house to a destination in another country. You trust road signs to direct you toward the correct highways. But what if someone could persuade enough road operators to display a more specific sign pointing toward a different road? Your destination hasn’t changed. The address hasn’t changed. Yet your journey takes you somewhere else.

That’s roughly what happened here.

According to Braiins, the November 20 attacker announced an unauthorized, more-specific route covering the pool endpoint’s IP address. The legitimate network provider was announcing a range containing 4,096 IP addresses. The attacker introduced a smaller range containing 256 addresses, including the address of the mining pool’s Stratum server.

Internet routers commonly prefer the most specific matching route. So networks that accepted the forged announcement began directing traffic toward the attacker’s infrastructure instead of the legitimate destination.

The result was extraordinary. The miners still believed they were connecting to the correct IP address. Their DNS resolution hadn’t been manipulated. But the traffic was going somewhere else.

The machine thought it was speaking to its pool. In reality, it was speaking to an impostor.

The attacker didn’t need to change the destination written in the miner’s configuration. They changed the road the internet used to reach it.

And because Stratum V1 lacked server authentication, the impostor could answer as though it were the legitimate destination.

This was not a weakness in Bitcoin’s proof-of-work algorithm. It was the combination of internet routing manipulation and insecure mining communication. That combination proved powerful.

The Same IP Address. A Completely Different Server.

Braiins’ November 16 packet capture in Brazil provided particularly revealing evidence. A miner had recorded a complete episode. Researchers could compare its communications before, during, and after the suspicious event.

They observed two different servers responding to connections associated with the same destination IP address. The impostor answered much faster than the legitimate pool server would ordinarily have responded from that location. The malicious endpoint was approximately six network hops closer to the miner. It also accepted arbitrary usernames and passwords.

Those details mattered because they demonstrated that the machine had not simply experienced an ordinary delay or temporary pool outage. It was communicating with a different endpoint. Yet the pool configuration hadn’t changed.

The attacker was exploiting the fact that an IP address alone is not a cryptographic identity. A device can connect to the expected address and still end up communicating with the wrong party when routing is compromised.

That is one reason modern internet applications rely heavily on authenticated encryption. When you connect to a properly configured HTTPS website, your browser does more than establish a connection to an IP address. It checks a certificate and verifies that the server can authenticate its claimed identity.

That process doesn’t solve every internet security problem. But it prevents a simple routing diversion from automatically giving an impostor the ability to impersonate the legitimate service.

Ordinary Stratum V1 didn’t offer that protection. And the attackers exploited the omission.

They didn’t need to steal the miners’ credentials. The protocol already allowed them to impersonate the authority assigning the work.

Where Did the Stolen Hashrate Actually Go?

Here’s another important distinction. The attacker was not simply pointing miners toward a personal computer and hoping to mine Bitcoin independently.

The November 16 capture revealed a more sophisticated arrangement. According to Braiins, the impostor supplied ordinary Bitcoin mining jobs originating from a different major public mining pool.

The attacker operated a proxy between the hijacked miners and that pool. The proxy maintained a worker account at the destination pool. It forwarded legitimate-looking jobs to the affected ASICs. It submitted their qualifying work under the attacker’s account.

In other words, the stolen resource was the economic credit for performing mining work. The miners continued spending electricity. But their contributions were being associated with an account the operators did not control.

This wasn’t a direct theft from their existing Bitcoin wallets. It wasn’t a compromise of their payout-address configuration at Braiins. And it wasn’t a case in which the destination mining pool necessarily participated in the attack.

The destination pool was another service being used by the attacker. That distinction is extremely important.

A malicious actor can use a legitimate service as part of an unauthorized scheme without the service itself being compromised or complicit. Braiins explicitly says the receiving pool was not part of the attack. Its accounts simply provided the attacker with a way to receive credit for the redirected work.

That creates a business model for the attack. Instead of paying for mining machines, electricity, cooling, and infrastructure, the attacker tries to extract value from other people’s equipment. The miners bear the operating costs. The attacker seeks the reward.

It’s a form of resource theft. And unlike traditional Bitcoin wallet theft, the attacker doesn’t need access to the victim’s private keys.

They steal the economic output of the machine, not the coins already secured by the owner.

What Does 1.9 EH/s of Hijacked Mining Power Actually Mean?

The figure of 1.9 EH/s is impressive. But we need to be precise about what it tells us.

It describes the scale of hashrate associated with the largest reported attack episodes. It does not represent a permanently controlled mining operation. It doesn’t mean the attacker owned 1.9 EH/s of hardware. And it doesn’t mean 1.9 exahashes per second were diverted continuously throughout November.

The reported European episodes lasted between six and 49 minutes. Some Latin American incidents lasted longer, up to three hours, but involved smaller amounts of observed hashrate.

This matters because mining revenue is a function of both computing power and time, together with network difficulty, pool payout methods, fees, and other factors.

A short interruption involving substantial hashrate may cause a meaningful loss of expected revenue. But you cannot convert a peak hashrate observation into a verified theft amount without additional information.

You would need to know how long the corresponding work was actually diverted, which valid shares were accepted, the destination pool’s accounting treatment, and whether any rewards were paid.

The public Braiins report does not provide a confirmed total amount of BTC earned or withdrawn by the attacker. Therefore, we shouldn’t invent one.

The attack mechanism is documented. The scale of the affected connections is documented. The exact amount of Bitcoin proceeds is not.

That’s not a weakness in the investigation. It’s the difference between evidence and speculation.

What we can say is that attackers demonstrated the ability to redirect substantial amounts of mining work from geographically dispersed operations. And because the attacks escalated rapidly over two weeks, the incident raises legitimate concerns about whether similar operations could become larger or more frequent.

That is the threat worth understanding.

The attackers didn’t break Bitcoin’s cryptography. They didn’t hack the ASICs. They didn’t breach the mining pool. They manipulated internet routes and exploited a protocol that couldn’t verify who was assigning the work.

Below, I explain why this attack was already known more than a decade ago, how a forged route bypassed basic monitoring, why some supposedly encrypted mining connections remain vulnerable, and exactly what miners, pool operators, and network providers can do to protect themselves.

The Most Damning Detail: Researchers Documented This Attack in 2014