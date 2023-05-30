If you liked reading this, feel free to click the ❤️ button on this issue so more people can discover it on Substack 🙏.

Whether you're a Star Trek fan or not, you've probably all heard of Spock at least once in your life.

Spock is a half-human, half-Vulcan being born in January 2230, i.e. 90 years after the last Bitcoin was issued around 2140.

At the time the Star Trek series was created, Bitcoin had not yet been invented (or discovered) by Satoshi Nakamoto. However, looking back recently at some of Spock's best-known quotes, it occurred to me that Spock would probably have been a Bitcoiner if the series were created today.

You'll see that these quotes, full of Spock wisdom but also tinged with sarcasm about human nature, apply perfectly to the incredible monetary revolution that is Bitcoin.

A fun way to link Bitcoin to one of the most famous extraterrestrial characters, but above all to look back at the reasons why you should focus on the Bitcoin revolution.

“One man cannot summon the future. But one man can change the present!”

One man alone cannot change the future. But he can change the present, as Satoshi Nakamoto did when he launched Bitcoin on January 3, 2009. While one man alone can't do everything, it's the people who adopt Bitcoin over time who will change the future of humanity by making hard money available to as many people as possible within a system that's fair to all.

“Live long and prosper.”

This Spock quote should be a Bitcoin slogan. Bitcoin gives you back the power and control over your life. With Bitcoin, you can live your life on your terms.

Bitcoin lets you prosper because Bitcoin is hard-capped at 21 million units no matter what while hoping to live a long life by refocusing on the essential things in life.

“Insufficient facts always invite danger.”

Spock understood that relying on insufficient facts always leads to danger. This quote is aimed at those who constantly discredit Bitcoin in the media. More than that, it's aimed at those who listen to the anti-Bitcoin propaganda of those at the head of the current system.

Why? Because the general public is being misled by insufficient facts. This leads them towards the danger of a society of mass surveillance, in which their privacy will be non-existent because of the CBDCs that the powerful people at the head of the current system will end up imposing on them.

It's time to open your mind and understand the why of Bitcoin.

“Without followers, evil cannot spread.”

Among the general public, you have the majority of people who believe that the current system cannot be debunked. These people believe that there is no possible alternative, or that the current system is too powerful. There would be nothing to do if you listened to them.

Spock tells you otherwise. If the current system is so powerful, it's because followers continue to think that way. Without followers, evil cannot spread. It may seem excessive to use the word “evil,” but the debt-based system can only be described as evil.

As I often say, the Banksters derive their power from the people. Don't believe that without the blindness of the people, the Banksters can survive much longer. All that's needed to get out of the trap of the current system is to find the strength to make the effort to understand these flaws and then set out in search of a solution: Bitcoin.

“Evil does seek to maintain power by suppressing the truth.”

Evil, represented here by the debt-based system and therefore the powerful people at its head who try by all means to maintain it even though it makes more people suffer every day, always seeks to maintain its power by suppressing the truth.

“Bitcoin is an ecological disaster”, “Bitcoin is used by criminals”, “Bitcoin is dangerous”, “Bitcoin is only used for illegal activities”, ...

I'll stop there, but you've all already heard Evil trying to suppress the truth about all the good Bitcoin brings to tens of millions of people around the world. Spock understood!

“The needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few.”

The current system benefits a handful of people who do everything they can to keep their yoke on the majority of the general public. Are their needs more important than those of the majority?

Spock explains that no, because “the needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few.”

Thus, the needs of the majority of Earth's inhabitants for a fairer monetary system outweigh those of a handful of the ultra-rich who want to do everything in their power to retain their exorbitant privileges.

Bitcoin will restore the balance in the future.

“I object to intellect without discipline, I object to power without constructive purpose.”

Bitcoin gives you power back. Power over the fruits of your labor, but more importantly, power over your life. You need to understand that the purpose of Bitcoin is not simply to get rich. The purpose of Bitcoin is to give you goals to pursue that you can achieve through the power that the Bitcoin system gives you.

Spock said it best: “I object to power without constructive purpose.”

“Change is the essential process of all existence.”

Change is part of life. Evolve, or Be Extinct, as the saying goes. Spock sees change as an essential process of existence. Throughout your life, you will have to change and adapt.

Some people who have taken advantage of the flaws in the current system to get rich refuse to do so and continue to denigrate Bitcoin. I'm thinking here of Warren Buffett, for example, who never fails to criticize Bitcoin out of jealousy, as I explained to you recently:

In contrast, Michael J. Saylor is the epitome of an anti-Bitcoin person who initially took Spock's advice for a change and understood why Bitcoin is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“Humans do have an amazing capacity for believing what they choose and excluding that which is painful.”

Half-human, half-Vulcan, Spock is a keen observer of human behavior. Spock understands that humans suffer from many biases. These biases prevent humans from seeing the flaws in the current system. Initially, it's painful to understand that the system we've always lived in is a total lie.

Getting out of the blissful ignorance in which the educational system places us isn't always easy, but it's the only thing to do if you want to take control of your life!

“I like to believe that there are always possibilities.”

Rather than resigning yourself to the injustice of the current monetary and financial system, Spock urges you to believe that there are always other possibilities. Bitcoin is precisely this opportunity we all have to develop a circular economy within a system that is fairer for all.

Spend and Replace your Bitcoin is the new Bitcoin HODLing:

“May I say that I have not thoroughly enjoyed serving with humans? I find their illogic and foolish emotions a constant irritant.”

Humans are often betrayed by their emotions. Our emotions can drive us to commit illogical acts. Those who sell their Bitcoin in a panic are a perfect example.

Spock isn't talking here about humans' natural penchant for corruption, but he probably observed it at some point.

That's why a system like Bitcoin backed by the people and the laws of mathematics is so much safer than a system like the current one, which is dominated by a powerful few who aren't representative of the people.

Bitcoin protects you from your emotions if you take the time to understand its why and opt for its system.

“After a time, you may find that having is not so pleasing a thing after all as wanting. It is not logical, but is often true.”

The consumer society has been built on the fact that the US dollar and fiat currencies are weak currencies that are constantly losing value. As a result, you have no interest in spending your US dollar on useless things, as your interest in saving in the current system is non-existent.

The consumer society is full of inventiveness to make you believe that you want all kinds of things, but when you have them, you realize that you didn't want them. It was what other people wanted that created the illusion of desire in you.

Bitcoin corrects this by refocusing you on your real needs. With Bitcoin, you're able to determine what you want to do with the fruits of your labor, and you're one step closer to minimalism.

“You earthmen have glorified violence for forty centuries, but you imprison those who employ it privately.”

This quote from Spock reminds us that Earthlings have always glorified violence, but only when it's perpetrated by states in pointless wars. Individual violence, on the other hand, is considered shameful.

In reality, it's just as shameful in both cases.

Even if Bitcoin isn't a miracle recipe for solving all the world's ills, we mustn't forget that the Bitcoin system, because it is hard-capped at 21 million units, will help to reduce the propensity of humans to give in to the easy way out by constantly seeking to wage wars that are a disaster for humanity.

“I’m frequently appalled by the low regard you Earthmen have for life.”

Spock was always dismayed that Earthlings didn't value life enough. In a way, it denounces the way the powerful in the current system continue to push a system that has impoverished and made hundreds of millions of people around the world suffer for decades.

Bitcoin gives power back to the people and helps all those excluded from the current system to have a chance of breaking out of the vicious circle of impoverishment in which the current system traps us.

“Superior ability breeds superior ambition.”

Bitcoiners have understood the why of Bitcoin. From that moment on, they have seen what Bitcoin can bring to the world in many areas in the future. Some people think that Bitcoiners go too far, but this quote from Spock will help you better understand Bitcoiners' foresight, which is called over-enthusiasm by the general public.

Bitcoin is hard money with superior characteristics. So it makes sense that those who have understood the why of Bitcoin should have higher ambitions for the future of Bitcoin and what it can bring to the world.

