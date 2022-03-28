$150M in Liquidated Shorts and the Bitcoin Price Finally Crosses $45K – What’s Next?
The 5th attempt will have been the right one.
This is it!
After 4 unsuccessful attempts, each of which was marked by more or less strong rejections, the price of Bitcoin has managed to break through the major resistance at $45K/$46K. Last week I told you that the fifth attempt was coming as the price of Bitcoin offered us a bullish trend from the local support at $37K with Higher Lows and Higher Highs:
Two scenarios were then possible. And it was the first one that prevailed, with the price of Bitcoin breaking through the resistance in the last few hours:
Nearly $150 million in short positions were liquidated: