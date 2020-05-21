1,196 Blocks Since the Halving, What’s Next for Bitcoin?

On May 11, 2020 at 21:23 UTC, Bitcoin’s third Halving took place as expected. Since then, 1,196 blocks of transactions have been mined with the reward lowered to 6.25 BTC.

This implies that 7,475 Bitcoins have been created since the Halving. At the same time, 7,475 fewer Bitcoins have been put into circulation.

This historic supply shock for Bitcoin puts a lot of pressure on miners. Indeed, miners with older mining equipment are no longer able to make their business profitable. In the days and weeks to come, more and more miners will capitulate.

This trend is already being confirmed as the fall in Bitcoin Hash Rate since the third Halving clearly shows:

This pressure on weaker miners is not new. Indeed, mining on the Bitcoin network has always been a game that rewards those who survive the longest.

At the same time, we have seen a significant increase in average transaction fees on the Bitcoin Blockchain since the beginning of May 2020:

It is possible to imagine that miners began to anticipate the decline in Bitcoin rewards by increasing transaction fees.

Despite this significant increase, it is still possible to transfer several million dollars in Bitcoin for less than $5 in transaction fees. This is still much better than with any bank.

Now that Halving is over, many people are asking the following question:

What’s next for Bitcoin?

This is a legitimate question because I have been telling you, like many others, about this third Bitcoin Halving for months now. The historic supply shock for Bitcoin has indeed taken place, and you are wondering when the effects on the Bitcoin price are going to occur.

I can assure you that the effects on the Bitcoin price will be real.

However, it is never immediate. The very strong bull market in Bitcoin price will happen, but it will take place within a period of 18 to 24 months.

In my view, the response of governments and central banks will be a catalyst for the future rise in Bitcoin price.

All of the decisions being made now will push a significant number of people to come and discover Bitcoin. The reason for this is simple: Bitcoin is the fastest horse in the profits race, as macro investor Paul Tudor Jones explains very well.

The arrival of institutional investors will also play an important role in increasing demand for Bitcoin in the coming months.

These factors leading to an increase in demand will come up against the decline in the supply of Bitcoin. If we stick to the principles of the law of supply and demand, this will allow the price of Bitcoin to rise sharply as well.

A big question I invite you to ask yourself is this:

What does Bitcoin really mean to you?

I give you my position in the eponymous article, and I think you should read it so that you are sure that you understand that Bitcoin is much more than just a financial investment. I would even say that Bitcoin is much more than just a cryptocurrency.

You will also understand that Bitcoin offers you a unique opportunity to choose your future in money. Faced with the currencies of states that are going digital, or the currencies of companies such as Facebook’s Libra, Bitcoin is an opportunity that you must seize to take full control.

To those who still doubt the importance of Bitcoin for the future, I invite them to look at what is happening in Iran, Argentina, Venezuela, or Lebanon. The hyperinflation that is ravaging these countries is a good example of why millions of people have already adopted Bitcoin as Plan A.

Until then, the days ahead are uncertain for Bitcoin price. At the time of writing, its price is $9,115.

Several factors are pushing Bitcoin to over $10,000. If Bitcoin were to break through this resistance, it would have to tackle a stronger resistance at around $10,500. Only a breakthrough of this resistance could lead us to consider the beginning of a bull market for Bitcoin.

In the event that Bitcoin stumbles too long on the $10,000, which seems to be the case, there is a good chance that it will fall below $9K again. At that point, Bitcoin would probably test the $8,200, then $7,900, and finally $6,600.

Of course, we’re not there yet, and as always the days ahead are going to be very exciting in the Bitcoin world. It’s up to you to be patient and take full advantage of the Bitcoin revolution that is building day by day.