It is already April 28, 2020, and Bitcoin’s third Halving will take place in less than 15 days now. This long-awaited event is of growing interest to more and more people as shown by the volumes of searches for the term “Bitcoin Halving” on Google:

This increase in interest in Bitcoin is confirmed by the achievement of 1,000 followers for In Bitcoin We Trust on Medium.

So I wanted to thank you for your loyalty to In Bitcoin We Trust, and especially to tell you that this is just the beginning.

The next few months are going to be exciting for Bitcoin, and I think that the number of followers who want to follow the Bitcoin revolution will continue to grow strongly.

Understanding is essential if you want to really benefit from the Bitcoin revolution. As such, I wrote an article last week giving you all the keys about Bitcoin Halving, and more importantly, why it is essential for Bitcoin and the lucky Bitcoin owners.

As the goal of In Bitcoin We Trust is to help you better understand Bitcoin and the importance of its revolution for the future, please feel free to come back to me via comments if you have any questions or ideas for stories in particular.

By reading articles published on In Bitcoin We Trust, I hope that you will be able to form your own opinion about Bitcoin. If you make the decision to buy Bitcoin, you shouldn’t do it just because someone advises you to do so.

Robert Kiyosaki now seems to have become a big fan of Bitcoin, which he calls hard money. Robert Kiyosaki invites everyone to leave the U.S. dollar for buying Bitcoin.

The Bitcoiners have been telling you all this for months, and the economic crisis that is starting only confirms everything I’ve been writing for several months. If you have to buy Bitcoin, do it out of conviction, not because Robert Kiyosaki, or whoever else will tell you.

Bitcoin teaches us to verify rather than believe everything that is said.

This willingness to constantly question is an essential quality that all Bitcoiners end up developing as they progress through Bitcoin. Unfortunately, once you reach a certain age, it seems difficult to question yourself enough to understand the total paradigm shift that is Bitcoin.

A good example of this difficulty in embracing change is given by Warren Buffett who frequently refers to Bitcoin as “Rat poison squared”.

Given the tens of billions of dollars he has already amassed in his lifetime, you can easily understand why Warren Buffett doesn’t want to buy Bitcoin.

Warren Buffett can clearly afford to miss out on the Bitcoin revolution. For you and me, that is clearly not the case.

The fact that he seeks to denigrate Bitcoin is evidence of a certain fear. Warren Buffett is a master of the current monetary and financial system. This system benefits the wealthiest people as the Cantillon Effect explains very well.

Bitcoin is your perfect antidote to the Cantillon Effect.

Bitcoin helps to reduce the inequalities of wealth that continue to be reinforced by the current monetary and financial system.

A better distribution of wealth is something Warren Buffett does not want. The fact that he so disparages Bitcoin should therefore be something you should consider and think about when making your decision whether or not to buy Bitcoin.

I feel that more and more people are no longer fooled by the failures of the monetary and financial system.

The proof is in the thousands of Americans who use their stimulus check of $1,200 to buy Bitcoin. Such behavior clearly indicates a total loss of confidence in the U.S. dollar.

This loss of confidence in the fiat system comes at the best of times for Bitcoin. Indeed, Bitcoin’s third Halving will highlight Bitcoin’s quantitative hardening policy that protects what its users own.

Bitcoin’s single monetary policy is to be contrasted with what central banks constantly practice, namely an irrational impression of fiat money.

These properties of Bitcoin allow it to perform in the midst of the economic crisis that is beginning.

Since the beginning of the year, Bitcoin price has increased by 7%. Only gold is doing better with a performance of +12%. Bitcoin confirms day after day that it is a real safe haven in times of crisis.

In a world where everything turns upside down, the Bitcoin plan is growing because it gives you certainty. This is clearly no longer the case for the stock market, or even for WTI crude oil which turned negative last week at the expiration of the May 2020 futures contract.

Among these guarantees is the fact that 1 BTC of 2020 will always be equal to 1 BTC of 2100.

At a time when the U.S. dollar is about to undergo a serious devaluation, this is something essential.

More broadly, Bitcoin allows you to choose to live your life on your own terms by giving you the opportunity to save what you own without the risk of seeing the value of your wealth diminish over time through arbitrary decisions.

This is an essential guarantee that this, and that is why I fundamentally believe in Bitcoin for the future.

The coming weeks and months promise to be exciting for Bitcoin, and as always, I will be sharing my views and ideas on the Bitcoin revolution on a daily basis.