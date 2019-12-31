10 Rules To Follow For Making Profit in The Cryptocurrency Market In 2020
|Sylvain Saurel
|Dec 31, 2019
The year 2019 is coming to an end and the year 2020 holds great promise for Bitcoin and the cryptocurrency market. The strong bull market expected for 2020 could allow you to make big profits if you follow some basic rules.
Here are 10 rules that I detail in the article “A Little Survival Guide For Making Profit With The Cryptocurrency Market In 2020” that should help you make the most of the cryptocurrency market in 2020:
Rule #1: Bitcoin Is King
Rule #2: 99 Percent Of All Cryptocurrencies Will Go To Zero In The Future
Rule #3: Make Your Own Research
Rule #4: Study Wisely Problems Solved By The Cryptocurrency You Target
Rule #5: If It Looks Like A Scam, It Is A Scam
Rule #6: Do Not Be Guided By Greed When Buying Cryptocurrencies
Rule #7: Make Your Buying Decisions Alone
Rule #8: Do Not Be Emotional When Buying Cryptocurrencies
Rule #9: Diversify Your Portfolio
Rule #10: Never Invest Money That You Can’t Afford To Lose
By following these rules, you will minimize your risks and maximize your chances of profiting from the bull market that awaits Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in 2020.
Feel free to share in comments your personal rules for surviving best in the cryptocurrency market.
Happy New Year to you all!
